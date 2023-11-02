Of course, over 10 seasons (with an 11th on the way), characters and actors have come and gone, including Det Dawson (Jon Seda), Erin Lindsay (One Tree Hill’s Sophia Bush), Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) - who was the most recent departure during season 10.

There have been new arrivals, too, including Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and recent recruit Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar).

Read on for everything you need to know about the current cast and characters of Chicago PD.

Chicago PD cast

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton Halstead

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres

Amy Morton as Trudy Platt

Jason Beghe plays Hank Voight

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight. Lori Allen/NBC via Getty Images

Who is Hank? Sergeant Henry Voight was originally introduced as a dirty cop in Chicago Fire, although we later learnt that it was all part of an undercover operation to catch criminals and genuinely compromised police officers. A widower who has also lost his adult son, Hank raised Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush) as his daughter – she worked for his unit in the first four seasons, before accepting a job at the FBI in New York.

What else has Jason Beghe been in? New Yorker Jason made his screen debut in the big screen drama Compromising Positions in 1985, and since then has appeared in numerous movies including Thelma & Louise, GI Jane, X-Men: First Class and The X-Files movie (alongside his best friend David Duchovny).

On TV, Jason guest-starred in episodes of Murder, She Wrote, Quantum Leap, LA Law and NYPD Blue, and had a regular role as a cop in Melrose Place. He first appeared as Hank Voight in Chicago Fire, and his character has also appeared in crossover episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Justice.

Patrick John Flueger plays Adam Ruzek

Patrick John Flueger plays Adam Ruzek. Lori Allen/NBC via Getty Images

Who is Adam? Officer Ruzek was recruited from the police academy to do undercover work, and was previously in a relationship with fellow officer Kim Burgess, which was rekindled in the last season. In the final episode of season 10, Ruzek was shot in the line of duty and rushed to Chicago Med.

What else has Patrick John Flueger been in? Patrick’s first movie role was as aspiring magician – and school pal of Mia – in The Princess Diaries, and he also appeared as baddie Chuck in the 2011 remake of Footloose. On TV, he appeared in episodes of CSI: Miami, Judging Amy and Criminal Minds, but is best known for his role as Shawn in the sci-fi series The 4400.

LaRoyce Hawkins plays Kevin Atwater

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater. Lori Allen/NBC via Getty Images

Who is Kevin? A former patrol officer, Kevin now works for the Intelligence Unit. He’s had his fair share of trouble while there, including racist attacks by his fellow officers and involvement in an internal affairs case.

What else has LaRoyce Hawkins been in? As well as working as an actor, LaRoyce is also a stand up comic and a spoken word artist. A native of Chicago, he appeared in the TV series Ballers before first featuring as his Chicago PD character Kevin Atwater in Chicago Fire.

Tracy Spiridakos plays Hailey Upton Halstead

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton. Lori Allen/NBC via Getty Images

Who is Hailey? Hailey was inspired to become a cop by fellow officer Trudy Platt, who looked after Hailey on the night her father was attacked and robbed at his diner. She’s married to partner Jay Halstead – however, Jay resigned from Chicago PD in season 10 to return to the army, and was last seen getting ready to be shipped off to Bolivia for a mission.

What else has Tracy Spiridakos been in? Tracy is best known for her lead role in the 2012 post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama Revolution, in which she starred as Charlie, one of the survivors of an event 15 years before that caused all electricity to fail permanently. She has also appeared in episodes of the US version of Being Human, thriller series Bates Motel and MacGyver.

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess. Lori Allen/NBC via Getty Images

Who is Kim? A former flight attendant, Kim was in a relationship with Ruzek but broke off their engagement (the relationship may, however, be back on again in the next season). She’s the guardian of Makayla, a young girl she discovered walking the streets after her family was murdered.

What else has Marina Squerciati been in? Marina appeared in episodes of The Good Wife, Damages, Blue Bloods, Gossip Girl and The Americans before she won the role of Kim Burgess. Her character has also appeared in the other series in the Chicago franchise, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago Justice.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar plays Dante Torres

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres. Lori Allen/NBC via Getty Images

Who is Dante? Dante joined the team as a new recruit under Jay Halstead, and has since become a valued member of the Intelligence Unit.

What else has Benjamin Levy Aguilar been in? Ben first joined the cast of Chicago PD in a guest role in season nine, before his character became a regular in the 10th season. Before that, the Guatemala-born actor appeared alongside Kim Cattrall in the series Filthy Rich, and in the Netflix thriller-spoof series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window with Kristen Bell.

Amy Morton plays Trudy Platt

Amy Morton as Trudy Platt. Lori Allen/NBC via Getty Images

Who is Trudy? Trudy is the desk sergeant at District 21, following a career as a training officer. She’s married to firefighter Randy 'Mouch' McHolland (a regular character on Chicago Fire) and together they now own Molly’s bar, which features in all the One Chicago series.

What else has Amy Morton been in? Theatre actress Amy Morton has been nominated for Tony awards for her stage roles in August: Osage County and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? On the big screen, she appeared in the Nicolas Cage drama 8MM and alongside George Clooney in Up In The Air, while on TV she has guest starred in episodes of ER, Private Practice, Homeland, Blue Bloods and Girls.

