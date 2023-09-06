Well, actually, not just Wolf. Chicago Fire might be his baby, but over the years, a plethora of writers, actors and plenty more have helped create one of the most successful procedurals America has seen since NCIS first started airing eight years earlier.

Join us here at RadioTimes.com as we reveal everything you need to know about Chicago Fire season 12 release date, which airs on NBC in the US and Sky and NOW in the UK.

Will there be a Chicago Fire season 12?

Have no fear: Chicago Fire will definitely be coming back for a 12th season, and both Chicago PD and Chicago Med are set to return as well.

With Wolf's One Chicago universe continuing on stronger than ever, it's possible that more crossovers could soon be heading our way in future seasons. In fact, we'd say it's a given.

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann. NBCUniversal Media

We will keep this page updated with all the latest news on Chicago Fire season 12 when we hear more.

As is often the case with procedurals of this nature, Chicago Fire usually returns to us in the autumn each year, but due to the strike organised by SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America, season 12 has been pushed back to an unspecified time.

If we had to take a guess, it appears that new episodes probably won't arrive on our screens until 2024 at the very earliest, and that's only if the unions involved are satisfied some time soon.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Longtime fans will recall that similar delays impacted the franchise in 2020, when production ground to a halt thanks to Covid-related issues.

Chicago Fire season 12 cast: Who could return?

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd. NBCUniversal Media

Chicago Fire fans can expect to see the following stars return in season 12:

David Eigenberg as Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz

Miranda Rae Mayo as Lt Stella Kidd

Kara Killmer's return as Sylvie Brett

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami

Christian Stolte's future with the show is now in question following the events of season 11's dramatic finale. Randall "Mouch" McHolland appeared to be recovering from his gunshot injury until Herrmann suddenly saw him flatline in hospital as blood soaked through his blanket.

While he could still pull through, this wouldn't be the first time that the writers have killed off a major character on this show.

Taylor Kinney's future as Kelly Severide is also in doubt still after the star took a temporary leave of absence. Fans hoping to see him return are waiting for more news, but without any updates - not to mention the filming delays now taking place - we might not find out the truth for quite some time.

Is there a trailer for Chicago Fire season 12?

Fans waiting for new footage of Chicago Fire season 12 might be waiting for quite some time. New promotional materials won't be released while the strikes are still going on, but once that is settled, a season 12 trailer could arrive as soon as winter 2023, or perhaps early 2024 depending on how things go.

Chicago Fire is available to watch on Sky and NOW in the UK. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.