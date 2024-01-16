However, with a cast now led by Sam Waterston, Hugh Dancy and Camryn Manheim, the revival is rolling into its 23rd season, with more cases to crack and criminals to be prosecuted. But when will it air in both the US and the UK?

Read on for everything you need to know about Law & Order season 23.

When will Law & Order season 23 be released?

Tijuana Ricks as Police Commissioner Hanlon and Sam Waterston as D.A. Jack McCoy in Law & Order. Peter Kramer/NBC

Law & Order season 23 will start airing in the US on NBC from Thursday 18th January 2024, at 8pm.

However, fans in the UK may be waiting a while longer until they get to see the episodes. The 21st season of the show has only just started airing on this side of the pond, with episodes starting to release from 9th January 2024 at 9pm on 5USA.

With the rest of the 21st season and the 22nd season still to air before we get to the 23rd, it might be some time until fans in the UK get a chance to see the new season.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Law & Order season 23 cast

Mehcad Brooks as Det Jalen Shaw, Jeffrey Donovan as Det Frank Cosgrove and Camryn Manheim as Lt Kate Dixon in Law & Order. Peter Kramer/NBC

The main cast of Law & Order season 23 has largely carried over from season 22, although there have been a couple of changes. Jeffrey Donovan left the cast after season 22, meaning his character, Detective Frank Cosgrove, won't be back.

Meanwhile, Reid Scott has joined the cast for the new season, playing a detective character called Vincent Riley.

Here's a full list of the main cast for Law & Order season 23:

Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy

Hugh Dancy as ADA Nolan Price

Camryn Manheim as Lt Kate Dixon

Odelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun

Mehcad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley

Law & Order season 23 trailer

You can watch the trailer for Law & Order season 23, which also features footage from the new seasons of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organised Crime, right here now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.