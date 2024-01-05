Branching off from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, the series centres on Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler, who reprises his fan favourite role from SVU.

The series follows Stabler as he returns to the NYPD after the tragic murder of his wife - but now he's determined to take down an organised crime ring.

Over the previous few seasons, we've watched on as Stabler has navigated life without his wife, and has also strived to take down some of the city's most elusive criminals.

Well, now it looks as though upcoming episodes are set to take a more personal turn, as season 4 will reveal more about Stabler's own family, with Breaking Bad's Dean Norris recently confirmed to join the cast as Stabler's older brother, Randall.

So, when can we expect the new season to land on our screens, and just what will it be about? Read on to find out everything we know about Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4.

After some speculation as to whether the new season will air soon, due to previous issues with cementing a new showrunner on the show, fans will be pleased to know that a season 4 release date has been locked in.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 will arrive on Thursday 18th January 2024 at 10pm on NBC in the US. As for UK viewers, it's not yet been confirmed as to whether the instalment will be available to watch at the same time as stateside.

We do know, though, that the run will be available to watch on Sky Witness and NOW, like previous seasons.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 cast news

Law & Order: Organized Crime. Zach Dilgard/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Details about the new season are being kept under wraps, but we do know that the cast will be growing, especially in terms of Elliott's own family.

We're set to be introduced to Elliott's younger and older brothers in season 4, with Dean Norris set to play Randall Stabler, the older brother of Meloni’s Elliot, in a multi-episode arc.

According to Deadline, Randall "left the family when he was young and now is a successful real estate developer, [and] has a long-standing tension with Elliot resulting from an event involving their father".

As of now, we have no word on who will play Elliott's younger brother Joe Jr, but, according to TVLine, he "spent 15-ish years in the army before being dishonourably discharged (though he hasn’t said exactly why)".

"He now works for a British wine merchant, doing a little of this, a little of that — and there’s something about the work that makes him ashamed to come face to face with Elliot, his hero."

While many of the cast have not been confirmed as returning, the Organized Crime main ensemble that we'd expect to see in season 4 are as follows:

Christopher Meloni as Detective 1st Grade Elliot Stabler

Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell

Ainsley Seiger as Detective 2nd Grade Jet Slootmaekers

Rick Gonzalez as Detective 2nd Grade Bobby Reyes

Dean Norris as Randall Stabler

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What will Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 be about?

As previously mentioned, details about the forthcoming season are being kept firmly under wraps for now, but if previous seasons are anything to go by, we can expect some serious drama.

Season 1 saw Elliott return to NYPD in an elite organised crime taskforce, where he had to work to stop a crime family while also searching for his wife's killer.

The second saw Elliott faced with serious, devious criminal families, while the third dealt with a sex trafficking storyline.

With two new cast additions to the series in the form of our protagonist's brothers, there's no telling whether or not they'll be bringing drama that could crossover into Elliott's own professional life or not.

What we do know, though, is that it's likely we'll learn more about Elliott's childhood and family dynamics, which have been teased throughout SVU and Organized Crime.

Is there a trailer for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4?

Not yet! But as the release date for the new season is just a couple of weeks away, we can anticipate a trailer any day now. We'll be sure to keep this piece updated with one when it lands.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is available to stream on NOW.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.