It is unclear how many episodes Spiridakos will feature in in the upcoming season, which has been delayed as a result of the recently-ended WGA and ongoing SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes.

The star is yet to speak out publicly about her exit from the series.

Her departure comes after her former Chicago PD co-star Jesse Lee Soffer – who played Detective Jay Halstead, Hailey's husband – bid farewell to the series back in October 2022, with his character resigning from the force to return to the army.

Talking about his decision to leave, Soffer told Variety that "there's no good answer," though he "was ready for more".

"It was one of the toughest decisions I've ever had to make in my life," he explained, adding: "Let's be honest: I love the fans of our show so much, and I love my fans. I know that they're still grieving this, and to some degree, I am too."

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in Chicago PD. Universal Studios

Asked whether the door to return to the show has been closed, Soffer added: “Definitely not. Never say never. I feel so bad for the fans that are like, ‘Is he going to come back?’ ‘What’s he going to do?’ ‘What’s going on with him and Hailey?’"

He continued: “I like to think — and I hope the fans think this too — that he’s just in another country right now, doing what he does best and making the world a safer place.

"In a family, sometimes somebody moves away or goes to college somewhere else. I still love it. I still love the fans. And I still love Halstead. Halstead’s always going to be in my blood. That’s never going to change.”

