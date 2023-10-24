Time star Bella Ramsey explains why new role “terrified” them
"Although the characters are all fictional, we're representing real people in the world."
Bella Ramsey has opened up about their new role in the BBC prison drama Time, and the responsibilities of portraying a character who, although is fictional, could very well mirror the life of a real person.
The second season of Time focuses on life inside a woman's prison, where viewers will meet a new cast of characters.
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us, The Worst Witch), who plays Kelsey Morgan, acts alongside Tamara Lawrance (The Long Song, The Silent Twins) and Jodie Whittaker (Broadchurch, Doctor Who) in the prison drama, who play fellow prisoners Abi Cochrane and Orla O'Riordan.
Ramsey's character, Kelsey, is a prisoner in the late stages of her pregnancy - and Ramsey says taking on the role was "terrifying".
Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Ramsey said they was "terrified" of taking the role.
"Kelsey was a character that felt more external, that was terrifying. So to be given this opportunity, to be trusted with this character that I didn't feel like it came naturally to me, it was scary," they said.
Ramsey, who received critical acclaim for their portrayal in HBO series The Last of Us, said there "is always a familiarity with a character".
They explained: "There's always something that rings true, otherwise I think it's really difficult, maybe impossible to play a character truthfully if there isn't some truth in you."
As per the show's synopsis, Time is "told through the lens of three very different inmates", which Ramsey ensured was done "correctly, respectfully and accurately".
They told RadioTimes.com and other press: "There is a lot of responsibility because, with all of the characters, there's a lot of sensitive subject matter.
"So it's making sure that that was done right. And although the characters are all fictional, we're representing real people in the world, so there was a lot of responsibility, to make sure that it was done correctly, respectfully and accurately."
Time season 2 will premiere on BBC One on Sunday 29th October at 9pm. Season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.
