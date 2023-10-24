The highly anticipated second season will centre on a woman's prison, with Whittaker acting alongside Bella Ramsey and Tamara Lawrance, who all arrive at Carlingford Prison on the same day and are left to navigate prison life.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Jodie Whittaker revealed there was "a very upsetting time" where she thought she may not be able to film for the series as she was filming for something else.

She explained: "I was accidentally method in this. I was late by, like, two and a half weeks to film because I was coming back from another job, and there was a very tense window where we didn't know if my dates were going to work.

"And it was a very upsetting time to think that I wasn't going to do this."

Tamara Lawrance as Abi Cochrane, Bella Ramsey as Kelsey Morgan and Jodie Whittaker as Orla O'Riordan in Time season two. BBC

As we now know, Whittaker is very much part of Time, with first look images giving fans an insight as what to expect from the drama.

The actress explained that once she got on set, she felt as thought she didn't know what she was doing.

"I was just in this freefall of 'I've done so much googling, statistics', and then you're in the reality of it and actually that in itself worked because Orla is in that pit of blind panic and confusion," she added.

Season 2 of Time aims to offer "a moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women's prison", with just three episodes that'll captivate viewers.

Time season 2 will premiere on BBC One on Sunday 29th October at 9pm. Season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

