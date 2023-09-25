The series is told through the lens of three inmates who couldn't be more different, portraying the life of those inside a women's prison. Arriving at Carlingford Prison on the same day, Kelsey, Orla and Abi are thrown together to face a new way of life, completely unfamiliar to them.

Further confirmed cast members include Faye McKeever (The Responder), Kayla Meikle (The Capture), James Corrigan (This Is Going to Hurt), Nicholas Nunn (SAS Rogue Heroes) and Maimuna Memon (Sherwood).

The season is a follow-up to Time's first run, which was led by Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, and will also be made up of three one-hour-long episodes.

Tamara Lawrance as Abi Cochrane, Bella Ramsey as Kelsey Morgan and Jodie Whittaker as Orla O'Riordan in Time season 2. BBC

The second run will be co-written by the returning Jimmy McGovern (Broken, Cracker, The Street) and Helen Black, the writer of BBC Three's BAFTA-nominated Life and Death in the Warehouse.

According to a synopsis for the upcoming season: "Time is a moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women's prison. Arriving at Carlingford Prison on the same day, Kelsey (Bella Ramsey), Orla (Jodie Whittaker) and Abi (Tamara Lawrance) are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world.

Sophie Willan as Maeve Riley in Time season 2. BBC

"But even with the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community, and a shared understanding, still might be possible."

Jodie Whittaker as Orla O'Riordan in Time season 2. BBC

"Time was such an incredible and powerful show created by an extraordinary team, and being a part of this project in its second iteration is an absolute dream," Jodie Whittaker said of her role in Time.

Siobhan Finneran as Marie-Louise O'Dell in Time season 2. BBC

Siobhan Finneran is so far the only confirmed cast member returning for Time season 2.

On returning to Time for a second round, Finneran said: "I am delighted to be returning for Time 2. It was a privilege to be involved in the first series and to be asked back is an honour, the scripts are again heartbreakingly brilliant."

Season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now. Season 2 of Time is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

