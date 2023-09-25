Kelly and Mays spoke with RadioTimes.com and other press about the series, and Mays explained that in preparation for his role he went to meet the real Neil Jackson.

"I went to go meet him, I had a sort of hour-long conversation with him up in Leeds, which was something I really wanted to do," Mays explained. "I’d done that in the past with playing real characters - if you can just somehow talk to their relatives or people that are involved in the story, it just cements it in your own brain really and gives you a way in."

Daniel Mays as Sydney Jackson and Shaun Thomas as Neil in The Long Shadow.

Mays said that he "did have a bit of a wobble" before meeting Jackson, saying that he was thinking: "'Why have I asked him do this?' Because how do you broach the subject?"

Read more:

He continued: "But Neil was just amazing, and he brought two photographs of Emily that he keeps on the wall in his house, and he would show me that, and he was just really open and spoke really beautifully about this unimaginable experience he'd gone through, this life-changing experience. So I had so much respect for him after meeting him, he was an amazing guy."

Meanwhile, Kelly said of Neil: "He’s written a book called After Evil that he co-wrote with a criminologist, which I found very helpful because he holds nothing back in that book, about learning that his mum was a sex worker from the six o'clock news. That's the first he'd heard of it. And I feel like he's been shouting for a long time about this but there's been nobody listening.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"And we got a message saying that he's seen it and he gives it his blessing. And obviously it's a hard thing to watch and it's a hard thing to praise because the language always seems inappropriate when you're talking about this, but he does feel like we've done justice to his story."

More like this

The show comes from writer George Kay (Litvinenko), who previously revealed that he and his team changed the title of the drama from The Yorkshire Ripper, after they found out that Sutcliffe's victims' families found the moniker, which was applied to Sutcliffe before he was caught, "disrespectful".

The Long Shadow will air on ITV1 and ITVX from 25th September 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.