Halfpenny spoke with RadioTimes.com and other press about her role in the series, and when asked what she learned in her research for the show that shocked her most, she said that it was "the fact that there was no real aftercare".

Halfpenny explained: "They were just left to deal with such tragic circumstances, and yet in such a public arena, with seemingly no support. And I had probably just never taken the time to really, really think on that."

Katherine Kelly as Emily Jackson in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

She continued: "It just really shocked me that they were just left alone, and how little power they had. I mean, Doreen really tried to fight back, she spoke up, she went on the Panorama show, she went to court, she didn't win that court case. But it just felt like these people were really left in an untenable situation.

Read more:

"We talk so much now about support and therapy and what could we give them and how can we help them. Then, it was like, 'Oh, well, that's happened'. I thought it was heartbreaking."

The series has been created by Litvinenko writer George Kay, who previously revealed how his own research led to a change in the drama's title from The Yorkshire Ripper.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kay explained: "We had a very respectful approach as a team throughout, but even at the beginning we hadn't learned, which we did over the time of making the show, that that moniker, that name that people use to describe Peter Sutcliffe, which obviously began before anyone knew his real name but then continued after people knew his real name, was disrespectful in many ways.

"Especially to the victims' families, who certainly don't like that name being applied to Peter Sutcliffe, because it creates a sort of dark brand around a man who doesn't deserve that sort of attention, and especially not that verb."

More like this

The Long Shadow will air on ITV1 and ITVX starting from Monday 25th September 2023 at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.