His widow, Lexie (Christie), discovers that he had secretly become involved with ruthless criminal Cal Morris (Peter Mullan), who is keen to protect his investment in a major deal.

The police are onto his misdeeds, however, and as a partner in her late husband's accountancy firm, Lexie is drawn deeply into their investigation.

The ITV synopsis teases: "Soon Lexie finds herself walking a treacherous tightrope between Cal and the police in which her safety, and even her life, are in grave danger."

If the show follows the format of previous Mercurio-produced projects, we can expect plenty of twists and turns as Lexie seeks desperately to attain the best outcome for herself and her family.

Mullan appears to be giving a menacing performance as antagonist Cal, having previously flexed his crime drama muscles in Netflix's Ozark, where he played drug boss Jacob Snell.

The cast of Payback also includes Prasanna Puwanarajah as DC Jibran Khan and Derek Riddell as DCI Adam Guthrie, two financial investigators who are hot on Cal and Lexie's trail.

