Henderson said of receiving the award: "It is so kind of BAFTA to give me this award and it has come as a huge surprise. It is overwhelming and lovely all at the same time. Thank you."

BAFTA Scotland also announced that this year's Outstanding Contribution to Craft (In Memory of Robert McCann) Award would go to Stuart Wilson, a Sound Engineer who has worked on films including Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 2, War Horse, Spectre, 1917 and The Batman.

Jude MacLaverty, director of BAFTA Scotland, said: "We are extremely honoured to be celebrating the careers of such prestigious names in the television and film industries.

"Shirley Henderson and Stuart Wilson are both highly respected in their fields, with remarkable careers that have seen them appear in the credits of some of the biggest franchises of all time, work alongside legendary auteurs, and often – each other!

"We are proud to present the Outstanding Contribution Awards to them this year to honour their tremendous body of work."

Shirley Henderson. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Henderson was recently seen in series including The House Across the Street, Tom Jones and The Mandalorian, while next year she will star in comedy film The Trouble with Jessica.

She starred in the second season of Happy Valley, which came to an end with its third season earlier this year.

Star Sarah Lancashire was asked recently whether she would return to the show, but she said: "No because the story's complete. It's a story told as a trilogy, which has been a great way to tell a story, really.

"The danger is to carry on and carry on and it somehow loses its potency, but I think this way, we left it on top."

