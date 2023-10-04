This time, she took centre-stage for a story that saw her rekindle an old feud with the chilling Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), search for a missing Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and clash against the complacency of the New Republic.

Many fans are now wondering whether the story will continue in a second season, with the finale leaving several plot threads unresolved. Read on for what we know so far.

Will there be an Ahsoka season 2?

Rosario Dawson stars in Ahsoka. Disney

Disney is yet to announce whether Ahsoka will return for season 2 – and it's certainly not guaranteed.

It's possible that the studio could decide to bill the project a limited series (a la Obi-Wan Kenobi), particularly as Dave Filoni's overarching story is set to be wrapped up in a previously announced film.

Unveiled at this year's Star Wars Celebration, the project will conclude storylines set up across the writer-director's various Star Wars shows, with Dawson's Ahsoka expected to feature (although that's unconfirmed for now).

Rather than commission a costly second season of Ahsoka, it's possible that Disney could just use this film to tie up its loose ends. After all, in terms of ratings, Ahsoka has been solid but not spectacular so far.

According to US analyst Nielsen – whose numbers are always several weeks behind present day – the show had an impressive debut with 829 million minutes watched in North America in its first week.

However, that dipped substantially to just 487 million in its second week, which some pundits have interpreted as a reaction to the slow pace of the early episodes and continuity-heavy story.

Fans and industry experts will be watching how these numbers develop with great interest as they could offer a window into Disney's commissioning decisions.

When could a potential Ahsoka season 2 be released?

If Ahsoka were to be renewed for a second season, we probably wouldn't see it for some time.

While the Writers Guild of America have ended their strike action, the SAG-AFTRA members remain on picket lines, so no filming could take place until their complaints are seen to.

A visual effects-driven show like Ahsoka naturally needs plenty of time in post-production, too, meaning we'd likely be looking at a production cycle in the region of 18-24 months.

That would point to a potential release date of 2025. Given that lengthy wait, it might be that Disney will simply focus their resources on the Filoni spin-off movie instead (as mentioned above).

Ahsoka season 2 cast: Who could return if the series is renewed?

Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka. Disney+/Lucasfilm

If Ahsoka were to be renewed for a second season, much of the cast – including the live-action Rebels characters – could return, with fans excited to fill the gaps between their early adventures and the sequel trilogy era.

Of course, one person who could not return is Ray Stevenson as fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll. Sadly, the talented actor passed away unexpectedly in May 2023, aged only 58. The first episode of Ahsoka was dedicated to him.

Here is a list of the Ahsoka cast members we could see more of:

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla

Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati

Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth

David Tennant as Huyang

Evan Whitten as Jacen Syndulla

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma

Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn

Is there an Ahsoka season 2 trailer?

There's no trailer for Ahsoka season 2 just yet, but we'll update this page if any new footage is released.

In the meantime, fans should keep an eye out for any behind-the-scenes content on Disney Plus, with special features previously being produced for The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett.

Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney Plus.

