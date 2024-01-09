"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," said Favreau. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

"Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen," added Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm.

There's no word yet on casting and whether Pedro Pascal will return as Din Djarin, but here's hoping we'll see some familiar faces back on screen.

Favreau previously confirmed that he had written a fourth season of The Mandalorian, saying that Ahsoka had informed his script. However, the season hasn't been officially confirmed by Lucasfilm.

It comes after an array of Star Wars movies were announced last year at Star Wars Celebration, with Kennedy confirming that Daisy Ridley will return as Rey.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The new films will look to the past, present, and future of the galaxy, with James Mangold directing a film about "the first Jedi to wield the force" while Dave Filoni will focus on the "escalating war between the Imperial remnant and the New Republic".

Meanwhile, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's movie will see Ridley's Rey return as the Jedi Master rebuilding the Jedi Order in the aftermath of the Sequel Trilogy.

The Mandalorian is available to stream now on Disney Plus. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.