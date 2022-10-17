A lonely single mother recovering from cancer, Claudia find herself alienated from her son and overlooked by her community. That is until local child Emily Winter goes missing, when Claudia steps up to lead the search efforts and everything changes.

Channel 5's upcoming drama The House Across the Street lands tonight (Monday 17th October), introducing viewers to Shirley Henderson's Claudia – and the case she's intent on solving.

A clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com gives us a hint of Claudia before she decides to get involved in the case.

"She looks so sweet," she tells her neighbour Joanne (played by Sarah Powell) of Emily.

"The wife wasn't the friendliest to be honest, but Owen was alright, he always stopped for a chat," Joanne says of the girl's parents Sabine and Owen, played by Lisa Dwyer Hogg and Ian Lloyd Anderson respectively, who soon exit their house to plead for their daughter's safe return in front of the cameras.

Following the events of the preview, Claudia will become involved in the search efforts - but Channel 5 teased that she'll get more than she bargained for, especially when her connections to the suspects emerge: her ex-husband Leon, aggressive neighbour Dave (Joanne's husband), and secretive teacher George, played by Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson.

The House Across the Street premieres on Channel 5 at 9pm on Monday 17th October 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

