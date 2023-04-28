Gwyneth Hughes, who worked on Vanity Fair and Miss Austen Regrets has penned the script, with Georgia Parris (Mari) directing the series. It's a Mammoth Screen production, with previous titles including Poldark, Victoria and Endeavour.

Tom Jones is a four-part drama based on Henry Fielding's 1749 novel, The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling.

The aesthetically pleasing series, which also features a cast of acclaimed British actors, hits screens very soon. So, read on for everything you need to know about Tom Jones.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tom Jones arrives in the UK on Thursday 4th May on ITVX.

US viewers can watch it on PBS from Sunday 30th April.

Tom Jones cast: who's in it?

The hero Tom Jones is played by Solly McLeod (The Rising), with Sophie Wilde (You Don't Know Me) playing the heroine Sophia Western.

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Game of Thrones) also stars as "the seductive and vengeful" Lady Bellaston.

Sophie Wilde as Sophia Western in Tom Jones. Mammoth Screen for ITV/ITVX

The rest of the cast includes Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter), James Fleet (The Vicar of Dibley), Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who), Alun Armstrong (Sherwood), Felicity Montagu (Alan Partridge) and Lucy Fallon (Coronation Street), among others.

Tom Jones plot: what's it about?

Despite being raised by a country gentleman after he was abandoned by his biological parents, Tom Jones, who's described as "kind, handsome, free-spirited and very popular with the ladies" is unable to escape his "lowly birth", which is a problem when he falls in love with "wealthy heiress Sophia Western, and she falls in love with him".

Their families are against the union and Tom is banished, with Sophia fleeing her home to avoid an arranged marriage to William Blifil, the heir to Paradise Hall. The pair find themselves in London where they meet Lady Bellaston, who is on a mission to "destroy their love".

Hannah Waddingham in Tom Jones. Mammoth Screen for ITV/ITVX

But that might be easier than it initially appears. Despite Sophie willing to sacrifice everything for Tom, she quickly finds out he's easily distracted by every beautiful woman who crosses his path.

"Can Tom ever convince Sophia that he can be true to her? Can love really conquer all?" asks the official synopsis.

Tom Jones trailer: when can I watch it?

Right now! Find out what's in store below:

Tom Jones arrives on ITVX on Thursday 4th May 2023. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.