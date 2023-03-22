Episode 2 is now available on Apple TV+ and sees the team travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea, Roy's old club, leading to plenty of drama both on and off the pitch.

Ted Lasso has returned for its third season, launching Jason Sudeikis back onto our screens as the titular character, alongside other returning cast members Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple.

The episode may have also featured a subtle hint towards the show's future after season 3, which is rumoured to be the show’s last.

Sudeikis and others involved with the hit Apple TV+ series have repeatedly said season 3 will end the arc they set out to tell from the show’s first outing, though confusingly the cast has also teased a potential season 4 and future spin-offs, with Brendan Hunt, one of the show's creators who also plays Coach Beard, recently saying that "another arc is possible after this".

While we wait for more information on potential future seasons, read on for everything you need to know about the season 3 release schedule of Ted Lasso, including when episode 3 is set to land on Apple TV+.

How many episodes are in Ted Lasso season 3?

Jason Sudeikis as Ted and Sarah Niles as Sharon in Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

There are 12 episodes in Ted Lasso season 3, with new instalments releasing every Wednesday.

The finale is set to air towards the end of May.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 release time

The much-anticipated third episode of season 3 will land on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 29th March at 7am GMT in the UK.



Read on for the full season 3 release schedule.

Ted Lasso season 3 release schedule

The season 3 episode release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: Smells Like Mean Spirit – Wednesday 15th March (out now)

Episode 2: (I Don’t Want to Go to) Chelsea – Wednesday 22nd March (out now)

Episode 3: 4-5-1 – Wednesday 29th March

Episode 4: Big Week – Wednesday 5th April

Episode 5: Signs – Wednesday 12th April

Episode 6: Every Disadvantage Has Its Advantage – Wednesday 19th April

Episode 7: Ola’s – Wednesday 26th April

Episode 8: We’ll Never Have Paris – Wednesday 3rd May

Episode 9: The Omission Attrition – Wednesday 10th May

Episode 10: TBA – Wednesday 17th May

Episode 11: TBA – Wednesday 24th May

Episode 12: TBA – Wednesday 31st May

Ted Lasso season 3 is dropping new episodes weekly on Wednesdays — you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.