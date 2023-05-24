With only one episode left to go in Ted Lasso season 3, it continues to seem more and more likely that Jason Sudeikis 's coach will soon be leaving AFC Richmond - and a huge cliffhanger appears to have now almost confirmed as much.

Today's penultimate episode saw Ted's mother make an impromptu visit, seemingly out of the blue. However, at the end of the episode she confessed she had visited to tell him that his son Henry misses him.

Ted responded that he misses Henry too, but that he's scared to get close to him because one day he will leave. Ted's mother appeared to convince him to let Henry in and the next day Ted returned to Richmond with a melancholy look in his eye.

He found Rebecca waiting for him in his office and she told him that it was the time of year where she would usually "reveal something", as in seasons 1 and 2. She told him she had no "truth-bomb" this year, but Ted then simply said: "I got one."

Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis and Gus Turner in Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

With the episode cutting to the credits there, it remains to be seen what Ted will tell Rebecca, but it certainly seems as though he might be about to tell her he's leaving, returning home to America to be with Henry.

More like this

Read more:

This would certainly explain the repeated references the cast have made to this being the end of a three-season arc for Ted Lasso.

For instance, Sudeikis said earlier this year: "This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet — that being season 3 — it’s flattering.

"Maybe by 31st May, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Nate star Nick Mohammed told RadioTimes.com that he would "love" for the show to continue, but admitted that there is a "certain element of catharsis the way this season ends".

He continued: "I don't write on the show so I can't say. I genuinely don't know, I'm not being coy. But I would love for it to continue.

"Whether it can or whether there'll be a break, whether there'll be a different format, different people, I don't know – who knows?"

Ted Lasso seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Apple TV+ and season 3 episode 11 arrives today (Wednesday 24th May), with new episodes weekly – you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.