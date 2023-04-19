This week's episode of Ted Lasso saw Colin sneaking away from the team while in Amsterdam to visit a gay bar, but finding himself followed by journalist Trent Crimm .

Trent had discovered that Colin was gay earlier in the season, with some fans worrying that he was about to out the footballer - however, here it was revealed that Trent himself is gay and simply wanted to offer Colin some words of advice and support.

RadioTimes.com spoke exclusively with Harris about this revelation surrounding Trent, and what he thought when he first read it in the script for episode 6.

Harris said: "I thought it was the best way to do it. Also for Trent Crimm, he would probably be the most hated man in the world if he decided to out Colin like that. But I think that it should reflect society [and] how it should be dealt with in the real world - not outing people, not gossip or releasing a story about a footballer.

"I think that Colin is struggling with the fact that he can't merge both of his lives, so he's living two lives. But you need solidarity in these moments and luckily Trent was willing to do that for Colin."

Harris also reacted to Colin's conversation with Trent, in which the footballer admits he feels unable to come out to anyone at the club.

He said: "It's heartbreaking. I do believe that the therapy that he had with Dr Sharon is making him slowly realise that he can potentially come out to the guys. I believe that he's out with his family, I think his family know, but I just think what's so heartbreaking and what's so sad is that he still thinks it's impossible.

"That this is just something that, 'I can't live, I can't exist playing 90 minutes of football a day but then having people knowing that I'm gay.' I think the main thing is just that he's so focused with his work life. He really is kind of blocking the personal life, but that's stopping his own growth.

"You can't even imagine what's going on in his mind and I'm sure that for a lot of athletes out there it's a similar thing."

There's currently a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Ted Lasso beyond season 3, with the show's creators and writers having repeatedly said that these episodes will end a three-season arc that was planned out from the beginning.

Beyond this, the cast and crew are all remaining coy as to whether this really is the end - with a hint towards the conundrum even made during the show, in episode 2.

