Episode 2 of Ted Lasso season 3 is now available on Apple TV+ , and it saw the team finding out about Roy's break up with Keeley, while they also travelled to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea, Roy's old club, where he received a rapturous reception from the home team's fans.

The episode may have also featured a sneaky hint towards the show's future – and it came in the form of a conversation between Ted, Roy and Trent Crimm.

Asked what it was like being back at Chelsea with all of the fans chanting his name, Roy admitted that it felt "sad". He then went on to tell a story of match he played there against Arsenal, where the team "f**king murdered them", but he "played like s**t".

Roy says: "That was the first time ever I thought: 'I can’t keep up anymore. I’m not good enough.' And that was all I could think about for the rest of the year.

"So at the end of the season I left. And everyone was shocked. The club was shocked, the fans, the press. I didn’t want to be one of them broken down footballers just taking up space until they’re dropped years after they should have been."

Ted then adds tellingly, "Yeah well, a lot of folks think it’s better to quit than be fired," to which Roy says: "Yeah. But going back there today, there’s a part of me that thinks maybe I should have stayed and just f**king enjoyed myself. But that is not who I am I guess." Ted then adds: "Not yet."

Trent acknowledges that sport can be "quite the metaphor", with this of course referring to Roy's relationship with Keeley and his decision to end things with her. However, it also works very neatly with the current status of Ted Lasso itself.

The team behind the show have repeatedly said that season 3 will end the arc they set out to tell from the show's first outing, meaning it's currently uncertain whether a fourth season is in the offing.

Will they decide that it's best for the show to "quit" before it gets "fired", going out on top as a beloved three season series, or decide to continue on with further seasons and "just f**king enjoy" themselves?

Brendan Hunt, one of the show's creators who also plays Coach Beard, has certainly said that "another arc is possible after this" – but only time will tell.

