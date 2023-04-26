Nate started season 1 as Richmond AFC's kit-man, before being made an official coach by Ted at the end of the season. Season 2 then saw him take a turn towards the dark as, feeling neglected by Ted, he sold a story about the manager's panic attacks to the press.

We're now more than halfway through Ted Lasso 's third season, and Nick Mohammed has teased that viewers still have a lot to look forward to, promising a "rollercoaster" arc for his character Nate.

Now in season 3, he's heading up rival team West Ham under the toxic influence of Rebecca's ex-husband Rupert - and it seems there's still plenty more for fans to expect from this arc in the rest of the season.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com about his character's journey, Mohammed said: "It feels sort of painful in a way. I feel for him, he's going through a real moment in his life.

"Obviously we're not at the end of his journey yet and I can't kind of give away as to where it heads, but definitely it's another rollercoaster this season for Nate, and things are gonna ramp up a little bit for him as this season goes on."

Jason Sudeikis and Nick Mohammed in Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

Mohammed also spoke about how he's found playing out this transformative arc as Nate, and admitted that "chiefly, it's been quite challenging".

He explained: "Don't get me wrong, I really relish that challenge, I think any actor would. I think season 1 Nate was the most familiar to me. I'd done, not necessarily similar parts to that, but playing a slightly socially awkward, sort of bumbling, quite shy guy, kit-man – if I had a comfort area, that was it. And so I felt like I found my groove with Nate in that role.

"And even though I knew where it was gonna go from really early on into filming season 1, when it took a turn for the worse, a lot of that slightly bumbling, fun side to Nate – the clumsy, comedy side to Nate – obviously a lot of that gets replaced with more serious moments and more emotional moments."

Mohammed continued: "So it's a tricky one because as much as I love it, there's been times when it's almost been quite lonely. Nate has left the club, he's left Richmond, so I'm not in that locker room anymore.

"I'm not in the Diamond Dogs, I'm not in Ted's office and I loved doing that in season 1 and season 2, but that's not where the story has taken us.

"That said, it's really fun to play and it's exciting – and it's not always, as a supporting role in a show that you get to go on a journey. Often supporting roles are the constants and your major players get to shift and change and grow. But I feel like it's been fun, because Nate has been allowed to have this proper three-season journey."

Last week's episode saw the Richmond AFC team take a trip to Amsterdam, where one of the team's players, Colin – who was revealed to be gay earlier in the season – opened up to journalist Trent Crimm.

Speaking about this storyline, Colin star Billy Harris told RadioTimes.com: "I think that Colin is struggling with the fact that he can't merge both of his lives, so he's living two lives. But you need solidarity in these moments and luckily Trent was willing to do that for Colin."

Ted Lasso seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Apple TV+ and season 3 episode 7 arrives today (Wednesday 26th April), with new episodes weekly – you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

