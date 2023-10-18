And all of that takes place under the watchful eye of the hospital’s chief administrator, Sharon Goodwin (S Epatha Merkerson).

There have been some major cast changes since the series first launched in 2015, with Dr Will Halstead, Dr Natalie Manning, Dr Sarah Reese and Dr Connor Rhodes among the key characters who have hung up their scrubs and moved onto pastures new, but there have also been notable new arrivals to the team who will be back for more medical drama in the new season.

Read on for everything you need to know about Chicago Med season 9.

Like the other One Chicago dramas from executive producer Dick Wolf – Chicago PD and Chicago Fire – production on the new season of Chicago Med has been delayed by the actors’ and writers’ strikes in the US.

Filming is expected to start soon, but even if the team are back on set before the end of 2023, it is unlikely any new episodes will be ready to be aired until spring 2024.

Chicago Med season 9 cast: Who’s returning?

Marlyne Barrett plays Maggie Lockwood in Chicago Med. NBC

It’s probably easiest to start with who isn’t returning, as a few fan favourites unfortunately won’t be back for the next season.

Dr Will Halstead’s story came to an end when he left for Seattle at the end of season 8, so actor Nick Gehlfuss who played him is not expected to return.

Three other cast members – Guy Lockard (who played Dr Dylan Scott), Brian Tee (who played Dr Ethan Choi) and Yaya DaCosta (who played April) are also not expected to be back for season 9.

While no cast has been confirmed for the next season, we would expect to welcome back:

S Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Oliver Platt as Dr Daniel Charles

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood

Dominic Rains as Dr Crockett Marcel

Steven Weber as Dr Dean Archer

Jessy Schram as Dr Hannah Asher

Chicago Med season 9 plot: What will happen?

At the moment, the plot of season 9 is under wraps, but it’s safe to assume that there will be more crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD, more patients to be saved and also some potential fallout following the shock departure of Dr Will Halstead at the end of the previous season.

Season 8 also tackled issues like supply shortages and an understaffed emergency room at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, and with new owner Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz) in charge, it is likely more cutbacks and changes are on the horizon for the staff and patients.

Chicago Med season 9 trailer: When can I watch it?

There is no footage from season 9 as yet, because filming hasn’t started. We’ll update this page as soon as any clips are released.

Chicago Med is available to watch on Sky Witness and NOW in the UK.

