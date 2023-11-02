Of course, with a new season not expected until later next year due to the actors’ and writers’ strikes, no new cast members have yet been announced, but we can guess at the series regulars – and fan favourites – who will be returning for season 9.

Read on for everything you need to know about the current cast and characters of Chicago Med.

Chicago Med cast

S Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Oliver Platt as Dr Daniel Charles

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood

Dominic Rains as Dr Crockett Marcel

Steven Weber as Dr Dean Archer

Jessy Schram as Dr Hannah Asher

S Epatha Merkerson plays Sharon Goodwin

Epatha Merkerson plays Sharon Goodwin in Chicago Med. NBC

Who is Sharon Goodwin? Sharon is the Chief of Patient and Medical Services at the medical centre, who was previously a nurse. S Epatha Merkerson, who has type 2 diabetes in real life, asked that her condition be written into the series, so Sharon is also diabetic.

What else has S Epatha Merkerson been in? Best known for her portrayal of NYPD lieutenant Anita Van Buren in Law & Order, S Epatha Merkerson appeared in an impressive 388 episodes of the long-running series.

She made her TV debut as Reba the Mail Lady on the children’s series Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, has an acclaimed theatre career and has also appeared in movies including Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln and James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Oliver Platt plays Dr Daniel Charles

Oliver Platt as Daniel Charles. George Burns Jr/NBC via Getty Images

Who is Dr Charles? Daniel is the chief of the psychiatry department, and in therapy himself for depression. He has two daughters, has been married four times (twice to CeCe, who died from lymphoma) and is a close friend of Sharon’s – and her ex-husband Bert.

What else has Oliver Platt been in? It would probably be easier to list the shows and films that hard-working Oliver Platt hasn’t been in.

His film roles include Working Girl, Flatliners, The Three Musketeers (where he played Porthos alongside Charlie Sheen and Kiefer Sutherland) and disaster movie 2012, while on the small screen he has appeared in Fargo, The West Wing (as lawyer Babish, for which he was nominated for an Emmy), Nip/Tuck and most recently as Uncle Jimmy in the restaurant comedy drama The Bear.

Marlyne Barrett plays Maggie Lockwood

Marlyne Barrett plays Maggie Lockwood in Chicago Med. NBC

Who is Maggie Lockwood? Charge nurse Maggie has battled cancer, donated a kidney, been arrested and taken charge of the ward during COVID in her time at Chicago Med.

What else has Marlyne Barrett been in? Fans of The Wire will recognise Barrett for her role as Nerese Campbell in the acclaimed US drama series. As well as appearing in episodes of Law & Order, The Good Wife and American Crime, she also had a regular role in the Bible drama Kings and legal thriller series Damages, alongside Glenn Close.

Dominic Rains plays Dr Crockett Marcel

Dominic Rains as Crockett Marcel. George Burns Jr/NBC via Getty Images

Who is Dr Marcel? Rule-breaking, hard-living surgeon Crockett moved from Iran to New Orleans with his family when he was a toddler (his new ‘American’ name came about because his dad was a fan of Don Johnson’s character in Miami Vice). He tries to keep his private life secret, with very few of the staff aware that his daughter died of leukemia when she was a baby.

What else has Dominic Rains been in? Iranian-born actor Rains’s first major TV role was as Dr Leo Julian in the soap spin-off General Hospital: Night Shift – and when he wasn’t available for a second season, his older brother Ethan took on the role.

Rains has also had roles in 24, NCIS, Burn Notice and as Kree nobleman Kasius in Agents of SHIELD and he also had a leading role in the horror movie Jinn.

Steven Weber plays Dr Dean Archer

Steven Weber as Dean Archer. Chuck Hodes/NBC via Getty Images

Who is Dr Archer? Head of the ER, Dean served in the Navy and still struggles with PTSD years later. He has a grown-up son, Sean, who he is estranged from. The pair were reunited at the end of season 8 when Dean needed a kidney transplant.

What else has Steven Weber been in? Steven Weber is probably best known for his starring role in the airport-set sitcom Wings, which ran for seven years in the 1990s, and for appearing as Jack Torrance (the role originated by Jack Nicholson) in the TV mini series version of Stephen King’s The Shining.

Weber's many other performances include roles in the comedies Mom, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ballers and Community, as the principal in the high school drama 13 Reasons Why and as Bridget Fonda’s fiancé Sam (who is memorably killed with a stiletto heel) in the thriller Single White Female.

Jessy Schram plays Dr Hannah Asher

Jessy Schram as Hannah Asher. George Burns Jr/NBC via Getty Images

Who is Dr Asher? Hannah is the senior attending obstetrician-gynaecologist at Gaffney Chicago. Her own mother died while giving birth to her, and Hannah regrets never knowing her. A heroin addict who is now sober, Hannah had a relationship with Will but is now caught in a potential love triangle between colleague Dean and his son Sean.

What else has Jessy Schram been in? Former model Schram appeared as Logan’s new girlfriend Hannah in the cult detective series Veronica Mars, as singer Cash in country music drama Nashville, and as Cinderella in the fantasy series Once Upon A Time and its spin-off Once Upon A Time In Wonderland.

She has also starred in seasonal Hallmark movies A Nashville Christmas Carol, Country At Heart, Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas, Road To Christmas and Mystic Christmas.

