The news was most recently reported by Bloomberg, who also shared the news that Netflix are producing a Peaky Blinders franchise.

The original whisperings of a new X-Files series came earlier this year when Deadline revealed that the original series creator, Chris Carter, had confirmed speaking to Coogler about the upcoming project, though this is the first time it has been reported that Disney are involved.

Carter had told CBC podcast On the Coast with Gloria Macarenko: “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So, he’s got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory."

Ryan Coogler. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Carter also gave some further insight into what a new series could be about, adding: “We’re so steeped in conspiracies now. The X-Files dealt with a central conspiracy, but now the world is so full of conspiracies that I think that it would be a different show.”

The original series debuted in 1993 and ran until 2002, being followed by movies and additional series over the years. But will the show's iconic Scully and Mulder be making a return? Well, it looks unlikely.

Gillian Anderson (who played Dana Scully) and David Duchovny (who played Fox Mulder) have both revealed more about their thoughts about a reboot, with Duchovny stating that he wouldn't want to be a part of it if Anderson wasn't.

Duchovny told Comic Book TV last year: "I don't know. I've never really considered that. For me, it was always 'there's no show unless it's Chris and Gillian', so I don't know.

"Again, I don't want to have to think about that, because it's not something that I necessarily need in my life, to go do that. I think at this point, I mean, there might be another iteration of the actual show without either of us. I'm not sure. Or there could be a cartoon.

"There are many ways to go about it. But personally, for me, the X-Files that I'm involved in consists of Chris Carter, myself, and Gillian, so I haven't spent time trying to think about a different version of that, and I don't know that I will."

Anderson also revealed her thoughts on the matter back in 2022, underlining the fact that for her to return, she'd appreciate a new group of series writers.

She told Variety: "It just feels like such an old idea. I've done it, I did it for so many years, and it also ended on such an unfortunate note.

"In order to even begin to have that conversation [about another season] there would need to be a whole new set of writers and the baton would need to be handed on for it to feel like it was new and progressive. So yeah, it's very much in the past."

As for what Coogler's X-Files series could be about, we'll just have to wait and see, but we're sure with Disney involved, it'll be a big production with some exciting new characters.

You can watch The X Files on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year now.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

