When Kardashian was announced as starring in the season, Murphy said; "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family.

"Emma [Roberts] and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

But as the new season starts airing in the UK, how can fans in the UK watch the episodes? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch American Horror Story: Delicate in the UK.

How to watch American Horror Story: Delicate in the UK

For viewers in the US, American Horror Story: Delicate will start airing on FX on 20th September 2023. New episodes will then air weekly, although the season's broadcast will be split into two parts.

For those in the UK, the situation is a little different, as currently no release date has been announced for the new season. It is expected that it will debut on Disney Plus as previous recent seasons have, but this has not been confirmed.

The last season started dropping episodes in the UK just over a month after they first aired in the US, so here's hoping there will be similar release schedule and we won't have too long to wait this side of the pond.

How to watch previous seasons of American Horror Story

American Horror Story: NYC. FX

If you're looking to catch up on the show's previous seasons ahead of Delicate, or just fancy a rewatch, then you can find all 11 seasons available to stream now on Disney Plus in the UK.

This means there a currently a total of 123 episodes to stream - you better get binge watching now if you want to stream them all before the new season!

What is American Horror Story: Delicate about?

Emma Roberts in American Horror Story season 12. FX/ YouTube.

This 12th season is in part based on Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition, which was released in August 2023.

The official synopsis for the season says: "In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family.

"As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood."

American Horror Story is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

