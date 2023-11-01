However when a ruthless mystery assassin appears and begins picking them off one by one, they realise that moving on from their past may not be such an easy feat after all.

“Why are they being stalked, who is behind the mayhem, and will they be able to find one another in time to protect themselves and the people they love?” the official synopsis teases.

Talking to Variety about the series, writer and director J Blakeson said: "Heists have been done so many times, the great thing about this is that you can sort of play in that sandbox with the tropes and the expectations and the iconography of the heist, but actually tell a story, which is much more about these people who are dealing with this bad thing they’ve done and the consequences of their actions and trying to escape who they were and are trying to become a person who they’d like to be. And there’s sort of this looming shadow of your past over you the whole time."

Read on for everything you need to know about the series, including when it's set to land on Disney Plus.

Culprits will become available to stream on Wednesday 8th November on the Star brand of Disney Plus in the UK and Ireland, with all eight episode available at once.

A US release date is yet to be announced.

The series had its world premiere on Saturday 7th October at the 67th BFI London Film Festival.

Culprits cast

Niamh Algar in Culprits. Disney Plus

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits) plays the lead role of Joe, while Gemma Arterton (The King’s Man, Made In Dagenham) stars as Dianne and Suzy Eddie Izzard (Stay Close, Victoria and Abdul, Six Minutes to Midnight) stars as Vincent.

The cast is rounded out by Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Cruella), Niamh Algar (Raised by Wolves), Kamel El Basha (The Insult), Tara Abboud, Kevin Vidal (Working Moms) and Ned Dennehy (Good Omens).

Behind the camera, Culprits has been created and directed by J Blakeson, with Blakeson and Stephen Garrett executive producing, and Morenike Williams (Killing Eve) producing.



Culprits trailer

The first trailer has landed, giving fans a glimpse of the action-packed series. It opens with Joe (Stewart-Jarrett) crashing himself and a terrified police officer into a car.

We then fast-forward to Joe’s new life in the US, as he drops his kids off at school. But his peaceful existence is short-lived when he receives a call from an old accomplice informing him that their former crew is slowly being picked off one by one by a mystery killer.

Watch below:

