They tackle cases across the Somerset city, with each feature-length episode focusing on a largely self-contained mystery, enlisting a cast of familiar faces along the way.

McDonald & Dodds season 4 episode 1 targets the case of a middle-aged woman discovered shot dead in a rented flat, after being missing for 35 years. The partners need to find out what exactly happened to her in that time.

Lost in Space star Toby Stephens is among the guest stars in this chapter, along with Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack), Daniel Lapaine (Catastrophe), Dipo Ola (Landscapers), John Gordon Sinclair (Gregory’s Girl) and Ace Bhatti (Line of Duty).

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter and The Voice Kids coach Pixie Lott will also take an acting role in the episode, which is written by series creator Robert Murphy and directed by Khurrum M Sultan (Vera).

Commissioner Huw Kennair-Jones said: "We’re thrilled to be returning to the beautiful city of Bath for more original and inventive crimes for McDonald and Dodds to solve.

"And it’s great to be working with Mammoth Screen, Robert Murphy and Tala and Jason once again on what promises to be another brilliant series."

The regular returning cast for season 4 includes Claire Skinner (Outnumbered) as Chief Superintendent Ormond and Charlie Chambers (EastEnders) as DC Goldie, while Bhavik C Pankhania (World On Fire) joins in the new role of DC Lee.

McDonald & Dodds season 4 is now in production, but does not yet have a release date.

