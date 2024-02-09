This led to the period of Targaryen rule seen in House of the Dragon.

The series is reportedly being developed by Mattson Tomlin, a writer who previously did uncredited work on The Batman and is co-writing its upcoming sequel.

He is currently also showrunning a new animated Terminator series for Netflix.

A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the show would take a "back to basics" approach to the world of Game of Thrones.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. HBO

Alongside House of the Dragon, the second season of which is releasing later this year, there is one other confirmed spin-off of Game of Thrones being produced - A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

That series will be based on the Dunk & Egg novellas by George RR Martin, and will follow the adventures of two "unlikely heroes", knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg.

Meanwhile, there are a number of other projects based on Martin's universe in development, including an animated show focused on the adventures of the Sea Snake, who has previously been put to screen in live-action in House of the Dragon.

That is one of three animated series currently in development according to Martin, but the author was quick to note that "nothing is certain in Hollywood", meaning that none of them may end up actually being produced.

