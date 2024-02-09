Game of Thrones confirms new prequel set before House of the Dragon
The new series will reportedly focus on Aegon's Conquest.
It has been reported that HBO is developing a new Game of Thrones spin-off series, which will act as a direct prequel to House of the Dragon.
The news was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, which has said that the series in question would focus on Aegon's Conquest, the period of time in which invader Aegon Targaryen conquered Westeros with his sister wives, Rhaenys and Visenya, and their dragons.
This led to the period of Targaryen rule seen in House of the Dragon.
The series is reportedly being developed by Mattson Tomlin, a writer who previously did uncredited work on The Batman and is co-writing its upcoming sequel.
He is currently also showrunning a new animated Terminator series for Netflix.
A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the show would take a "back to basics" approach to the world of Game of Thrones.
Alongside House of the Dragon, the second season of which is releasing later this year, there is one other confirmed spin-off of Game of Thrones being produced - A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.
That series will be based on the Dunk & Egg novellas by George RR Martin, and will follow the adventures of two "unlikely heroes", knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg.
Meanwhile, there are a number of other projects based on Martin's universe in development, including an animated show focused on the adventures of the Sea Snake, who has previously been put to screen in live-action in House of the Dragon.
That is one of three animated series currently in development according to Martin, but the author was quick to note that "nothing is certain in Hollywood", meaning that none of them may end up actually being produced.
