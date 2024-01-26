Of course, Harington is best known for playing Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, but the actor has more recently been seen on our screens in Mark Gatiss's Ghost Story for Christmas, Lot No. 249.

While casting details are yet to be announced, the premise of the new series sounds positively gritty. According to the synopsis of Empire of Dirt: "City hotshot Jake Galloway reluctantly returns to his family farm in the Lake District for a distant cousin's wedding – only to be pulled headlong into a deadly criminal enterprise."

It continues: "Jake hasn't been home in 15 years, but following a tragic accident, this prodigal son suddenly finds himself the unwilling head of his family. He must heal the toxic legacy of his tyrannical father, repair relationships with his estranged siblings and mother, and juggle his own demons – all whilst fighting for the sprawling farm's survival.

"But in doing so, Jake discovers something unthinkable, his father's darkest secret – a multimillion-pound drugs racket run from a hidden corner of the family land."

On the announcement of the series, Harington and writer Daniel West say: "Empire of Dirt is a very British Western, set against the Lake District's stunning visual backdrop. The Galloways are a family fighting to survive, wrestling with their identity, trauma and the burden of inheritance, as ancient traditions collide with the mores of modern Britain.

"We couldn't be more excited to work with Willow and the team at New Pictures to bring this propulsive contemporary thriller to the screen."

Similarly, Willow Grylls, co-Founder and CEO of New Pictures says: "Empire of Dirt will be thrilling, dangerous and fun, but always with a searing emotional core.

"It plays on our darkest flaws - jealousy, ambition, and the broken children who are dragged along in the wake of a vindictive and tyrannical parent. We are thrilled to be partnering with the incredible talents of Kit and Daniel on such an exciting project."

A release date will also be announced in due course, but we can already anticipate that this will be a good one. Aside from this exciting new series, Harington is also set to star in the upcoming third season of BBC and HBO's hit co-production series Industry, where he will star as a CEO of a green tech company.

Throughout its first two hit seasons, the drama has centred on Myha’la Herrold as Harper Stern and her peers in the London office of fictional international bank Pierpoint & Co.

Harington will feature as Henry Muck, the CEO and Founder of Lumi, "an exciting green tech energy company about to go public".

