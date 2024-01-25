According to Deadline, season 3 will see Reacher having "to go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past".

Aside from Alan Ritchson reprising his role as Reacher, Prime Video also confirmed that Maria Sten (Swamp Thing) will reprise the role of Frances Neagley in season 3.

Filming for the new season is currently underway in Toronto and while further plot details remain under wraps for now, the book itself is another welcome addition to the action-packed series.

According to the book's synopsis: "Jack Reacher lives for the moment. Without a home. Without commitment. But he has a burning desire to right wrongs - and rewrite his own agonising past.

"When Reacher witnesses a brutal kidnap attempt, he takes the law into his own hands. But a cop dies. Has Reacher lost his sense of right and wrong?"

The novels can be read in any order and it seems as though the adaptations series is deviating from a linear order, with season 2 being an adaptation of Lee Child's eleventh Jack Reacher novel Bad Luck and Trouble.

Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher) in Reacher. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

The previous season provided some insight into Reacher's psyche and saw our titular character pulled from his drifter lifestyle to figure out who was brutally murdering members of his former US Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations.

It's safe to say it was a tense run of episodes, with the second season also being the number one title on Prime Video worldwide across series and movies in 2023 during its premiere weekend (based on viewership).

News of the third season confirmation was announced before season 2 had even premiered so it's safe to say that fans have been eagerly waiting news of the new instalment.

Ritchson has teased that the new season will open up a "new world" for the character, telling ComicBook.com: "I can't say too much about season 3, but I will say there's a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way.

"And we get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past - he's just living that adventure out and that's kind of the direction that we've gone, and it seems to really be working."

Reacher season 2 is available to watch on Prime Video.

