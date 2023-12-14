Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, author of the Reacher books Lee Child was full of praise for the thriller's sophomore season – even going so far as to say that it's "much better" than its debut.

"The first season was wonderful in the sense that [Alan] Ritchson was new to the character, just as Reacher was new to his life," Child explained. "He was learning to be Reacher at the same time as Alan was getting into the role. That progression over the first two to three episodes of season 1 was perfectly done.

"Now in season 2, everything is established, Alan is confident, the whole crew is confident. We were hoping to make it as good as season 1 and I think because of that confidence, it's actually turned out much better. I'm really pleased with season 2."

Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher. Brian Higbee/Amazon Studios

Finding the right person to play Reacher was no small feat, with Lee and the team "looking at a lot of actors", many of whom were "great".

He added: "It was a real reminder how much talent there is in the acting pool. But we were looking for the perfect person and that was Alan Ritchson.

"Reacher is a quiet guy, he doesn't talk much unless he has to, and therefore we needed an actor who could, without saying anything, without necessarily doing anything, own the screen – especially because in the opening episode, Reacher doesn't say anything during his first eight minutes on the screen, which is a huge ask for an actor.

"He stepped on the screen and he immediately was Reacher, and so it was a one-second decision, which I thought was eccentric. I thought I'm going to have to talk to my fellow producers here and say I've looked at this guy for one second and I want him. But happily everybody had the same conclusion. They just knew immediately, and it really paid off."

The first three episodes of Reacher season 2 premiere on Prime Video on 15th December, with the remaining episodes arriving every Friday.

