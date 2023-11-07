A man of few words who boasts lots of muscles and the ability to pummel multiple bad guys at once, the initial story had Jack arrested for murder in the small Georgia town of Margrave before he teamed up with the local police captain to clear his name as well as investigate corruption, bribery and other nasty goings on in the town.

We last saw Jack at the end of the season hitch-hiking out of Margrave having saved the day, but it seems he's going to be drawn out of his drifter lifestyle in season 2 after he discovers members of his former Army unit are being murdered one by one.

To help him track down the murderer, he enlists the help of three former teammates – Frances (Maria Sten), forensic accountant Karla (Serinda Swan) and David (Shaun Sipos).

However, as the trailer shows, they're all in danger, too, and it looks like one of the bad guys could be the suspicious-looking Shane Langston, as played by Terminator 2's Robert Patrick.

Check out the fight-filled first trailer here:

Reacher was renewed for a second season almost immediately after the first episode of season 1 premiered to huge viewing figures in 2022, as showrunner Nick Santora explained to TVLine earlier this year.

"I think the show was received well because Lee Child created an incredible character," he said. "Jack Reacher is beyond unique. He's very different from any other literary character that's out there, and hopefully now people think that he's different from other characters on television."

The long-awaited second season is based on Lee Child's 11th Reacher novel, Bad Luck And Trouble, in which Reacher is "pulled out of his wandering life and plunged into the heart of a conspiracy that is killing old friends... and the people he once trusted with his life".

When filming wrapped back in February this year, star Alan Ritchson promised that the new season would be even more action-packed than the first.

In a clip, he said: "I just came offset. Reacher season 2, the last scene is done. As you can see, things got a little crazy. We promised things will be back bigger and better than ever. And we did not lie."

The first three episodes of Reacher season 2 premiere on Prime Video on 15th December, with the remaining episodes arriving every Friday. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

