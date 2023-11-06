Then, as seen in the trailer, one night the couples become unexpectedly sexually entangled, in a way that changes their lives forever.

Meanwhile, there's also something going on with a very creepy Hugh Dennis, although how he factors in we don't yet know...

Check out the shocking first trailer right here.

Heughan previously teased the "fantastic" new series, saying: "It’s called The Couple Next Door, based on a Dutch book and TV show about a couple that move to a new neighbourhood and meet their neighbours… who happen to be swingers! And everything that ensues there."

Read more:

We see a shot of Enoch's Pete holding a gun in the clip - so whatever does ensue, it certainly seems to be a dramatic escalation.

The show has been described as a "deliciously dark, psychological drama, exploring the claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your deepest desires", as well as an "addictive, emotional roller coaster".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Heughan is, of course, best known for his role as Jamie in Outlander, the romantic fantasy series which will soon be coming to an end.

He said of leaving behind his character: "It’s been such a crazy, incredible, rewarding journey. Ten years, seven seasons in, and we’re going to do one more eventually.

"But I think we’re coming to realise we’re towards the end, and that it’s going to be quite a life-changing moment.

"The show has been my life for a long time. I’ve made friends, we’re basically a family, and it’s going to be very odd not to see everyone again.

"When we finished series seven, we all realised that was the last but one. And you could feel it… There’s going to be a lot of sadness."

The Couple Next Door airs on Channel 4 in the UK later this year and on STARZ in the US in 2024. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.