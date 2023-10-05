Dennis and Robbins will play a couple, Alan and Jean Matterson, who are neighbours to the newcomers, Deadline reports.

Though they soon start to feel unwelcome in their new home, Evie and Pete find some comfort when they strike up a friendship with the couple next door, traffic cop Danny (Heughan) and his yoga instructor wife Becka (Jessica De Gouw).

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Things get messy from there, however, with the synopsis reading: "As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever…"

A co-production between Channel 4 and STARZ, The Couple Next Door is due to air this year.

Eleanor Tomlinson and Alfred Enoch star in The Couple Next Door. Channel 4

Read more:

Outlander favourite Heughan previously teased the "steamy" drama in an interview with Radio Times magazine, saying: "It’s fantastic. It’s called The Couple Next Door, based on a Dutch book and TV show, about a couple that move to a new neighbourhood and meet their neighbours… who happen to be swingers! And everything that ensues there."

He went on to praise his "amazing" co-stars.

The Couple Next Door airs later this year. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.