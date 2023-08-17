They find some comfort, however, in their next-door neighbours – traffic cop Danny (Heughan) and yoga instructor Becka (Jessica De Gouw) – with whom they strike up a friendship.

Unfortunately, things take a turn for the worse when the two couples become "sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever", according to the official synopsis.

A co-production between Channel 4 and STARZ, The Couple Next Door was filmed in Leeds and Belgium earlier this year and will premiere at an unspecified date this autumn.

To tide us over until then, the broadcaster has released these advance looks at the core cast, including a steely gaze from Outlander actor Heughan (above) and a close-up of former Poldark star Tomlinson (below).

Eleanor Tomlinson stars in The Couple Next Door. Channel 4

The first look also includes a shot of Heughan and De Gouw in character as enigmatic couple Danny and Becka, sharing an intense kiss outside their home.

De Gouw is known for her earlier roles in Arrow, The Secrets She Keeps, Pennyworth and The Portable Door.

Sam Heughan and Jessica De Gouw in The Couple Next Door. Channel 4

A very different couple shot appears to show Evie and Pete having a difficult conversation at a fancy restaurant, shrouded in dim lighting as the latter strikes a nervous pose.

Viewers may recognise Enoch for playing Dean Thomas in the Harry Potter film series, with later projects including How to Get Away with Murder, medical drama Trust Me and Apple TV+'s sci-fi epic Foundation.

Eleanor Tomlinson and Alfred Enoch star in The Couple Next Door. Channel 4

The Couple Next Door is described as "deliciously dark" and "addictive", and is a collaboration between writer David Allison (Marcella) and director Dries Vos (Professor T).

