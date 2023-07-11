Foundation season 2: release date, cast, trailer and news

The big-budget drama debuted back in September 2021, beginning a millennia-long story of a band of exiles who seek to rebuild civilisation following the fall of the galactic empire.

Science fiction doesn’t get any meatier than Isaac Asimov’s Foundation , which is the basis for an ambitious Apple TV+ series of the same name.

Foundation season 2 picks up 100 years after the preceding finale, with tensions brewing across the galaxy as the Cleons – a series of genetic clones played by Lee Pace, Terrence Mann and Cassian Bilton – begin to unravel.

Showrunner David S Goyer teased that the latest episodes really hit the ground running, contrasting them with the first season, where a few hours were required simply to set up this incredibly complex universe.

“In season 1, we had expositional burden,” he explained to Inverse. “We had to explain psychohistory. Things didn’t really get going for like three episodes. In season 2, we felt really liberated and I felt, frankly, we could have more fun, and we could dig deeper into character.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Foundation season 2.

Foundation season 2 release date

Foundation season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 14th July 2023, with new episodes dropping weekly on the streaming service.

There will be 10 episodes in total, with the finale scheduled to arrive on Friday 15th September 2023.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Foundation season 2 cast

Apple TV+

Jared Harris leads the cast of Foundation as mathematician and psychohistory expert Hari Seldon, with the series described as a chess game between himself and the Empire by showrunner David S Goyer (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The series also stars Lee Pace, Terrence Mann and Cassian Bilton as clones of Cleon I, who go by the name of Brother Day, Brother Dusk and Brother Dawn respectively.

Lou Llobell also features in the key role of Gaal Dornick, protégée to Hari, while Leah Harvey plays her daughter, Salvor Hardin, earning a BAFTA nomination for their performance in the role.

What is Foundation about?

The official synopsis reads: “The monumental adaptation of Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.”

In short, its rather lofty stuff.

Apple TV+ adds that Foundation season 2 will chart rising tension across the galaxy as “a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within”, while Hari, Gaal and Salvor will make a startling discovery that could alter the course of history.

Foundation season 2 trailer

Apple TV+ offered a first look at Foundation season 2 in June 2023, which proclaimed that the galaxy was in an “age of darkness”. Watch below:

A second trailer followed, showing off more of the drama’s stunning visual effects and bold characters. Check it out now:

Foundation season 2 comes to Apple TV+ on Friday 14th July 2023. Subscribe to Apple TV+ for £6.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.