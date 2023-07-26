"It’s fantastic," he said. "It’s called The Couple Next Door, based on a Dutch book and TV show about a couple that move to a new neighbourhood and meet their neighbours… who happen to be swingers! And everything that ensues there."

Heughan went on to praise the "amazing cast", which also includes Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson, The Secrets She Keeps star Jessica De Gouw and former Harry Potter cast member Alfred Enoch.

"They’re incredible," he said, adding: "I’m really enjoying shooting that, it’s a really cool show."

Asked if the new show could perhaps serve as inspiration for a shock Outlander ending in which his character Jamie and Caitríona Balfe's Claire could become swingers, he joked: "Well, I don’t know if Jamie would like to share…"

Outlander is currently airing the first half of its penultimate season, while the final run has not yet begun filming – with Heughan explaining that "there’s a lot going on before we even get to the last series".

But he also said: "I think we’re coming to realise we’re towards the end, and that it’s going to be quite a life-changing moment. The show has been my life for a long time. I’ve made friends, we’re basically a family, and it’s going to be very odd not to see everyone again.

"When we finished series seven, we all realised that was the last but one. And you could feel it… there’s going to be a lot of sadness."

Outlander is available to stream on Starz in the US and on Lionsgate+ in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

