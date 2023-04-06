The movie is based on the first in a series of young adult novels by author Tom Holt, and although Miranda Otto and Sophie Wilde admitted they had never heard of the books before they were sent the script, they told RadioTimes.com that it quickly reminded them of some iconic works.

The stars of Sky Original film The Portable Door have teased that the new fantasy flick is like a mixture of Harry Potter and Labyrinth.

"When I first read the script it did remind me of Harry Potter and kind of those fantasy films," Wilde explained in an exclusive interview. "And y'know it's Jim Henson, so I was like, 'Oh yeah, it's like The Dark Crystal or Labyrinth', for sure."

Much like Labyrinth, the film makes use of practical effects throughout its runtime, and Otto revealed that this was one of the most appealing things about the project.

Miranda Otto as Countess Judy & Sophie Wilde as Sophie Pettingel in The Portable Door. Sky UK

"It's always easier working with practical effects, like the joy of it is actually to be able to immerse yourself in that world," she said.

"Sometimes you have to do things where you're imagining things, like talking to tennis balls or that sort of thing, but it's much more fun when a lot of the magic is happening truly in front of you."

She then asked Wilde what some of her most fun moments on set had been, with her co-star replying: "I love the final battle sequence – having the goblins there and the explosions and stuff, they really did that! I thought that was really cool."

Of course, given that there are multiple novels in the series, fans will be eager to know if there could be a sequel to the film – and Otto and Wilde certainly both seem open to the idea.

"I would love to [return]," said Otto. "I mean this was a really great set, a great group of people and a really fun world to play in – so yeah, I think a lot of us would really like to come back."

"Yeah 100%, it would be amazing!" added Wilde, before Otto concluded: "We were just like a big family – we've got the Portable Door social club to uphold."

As well as Wilde and Otto, The Portable Door also stars Sam Neill, Christoph Waltz and Patrick Gibson, and explores events at a mysterious London company.

The official synopsis reads: "Starting a new job is always stressful (particularly when you don't want one), but when Paul Carpenter arrives at the office of J.W. Wells he has no idea what trouble lies in store.

"He is about to discover that the apparently respectable establishment now paying his salary is in fact a front for a deeply sinister organisation that has a mighty peculiar agenda.

"Along with his new colleague Sophie, Paul embarks on an adventure with the help of an enchanted towel to uncover the secrets of this enterprise and reveal what happens at night in these dark forbidden corridors."

The Portable Door is released on Sky Cinema and NOW on Friday 7th April 2023 – sign up for Sky TV here.

