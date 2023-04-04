Bloomberg has reported that Warner Bros Discovery is looking to finalise a deal that would see a seven-season run get the go-ahead, with each season directly adapting one of JK Rowling's novels.

A new television adaptation of the Harry Potter books is coming to HBO Max, according to reports.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rowling would not act as showrunner for the series but would be creatively involved in an unspecified capacity, although it is understood that talks are still at a fairly early stage.

There have long been rumours that some sort of Harry Potter TV series was on Warner Bros' wishlist, although it previously appeared more likely that the show would be a spin-off in the vein of the Fantastic Beasts film series rather than a straight adaptation of the original books.

Read more:

Those books were famously the basis of a series of hugely successful blockbuster films released between 2001 and 2011 starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and a host of legendary British actors – so whoever is cast in any new series would certainly have some big shoes to fill.

The series would air on the new streaming platform that is set to result from a merging of the current HBO Max with discovery+, further details of which are expected to be announced in due course.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what to watch tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.