Gatwa, who will be the Fifteenth Doctor in the long-running sci-fi series, took to Instagram to respond to comments made by Boyega about appearing in the beloved sci-fi.

After being crowned the winner of RadioTimes.com's TV 100 2022 , Ncuti Gatwa has now revealed that he too would love a cameo from John Boyega in the new season of Doctor Who.

Speaking in last week's issue of Radio Times magazine, Star Wars actor Boyega said that he would "love" a cameo in the long-running BBC show as a one-off role.

When asked whether diversity and representation is improving in the film and TV industry, he said: "It is opening up. You get inspired by things like Ncuti Gatwa playing the Doctor in Doctor Who – that is special to me.

"The glass ceiling can't limit us. It's exciting to see what comes out of this new stage of film-making and entertainment."

Naturally, thoughts led to a potential appearance in Doctor Who, and when asked whether he'd take on a role in the series, Boyega said: "I would love that! But get me in an episode where I'm one of the many Doctors in many timelines so I can just cameo it.

"Or I'd be the assistant, whatever. I'd show up – but just for one episode."

Now, posting a screenshot of the comments on his Instagram, Gatwa wrote: "How flipping cool would this be? John, twould be an honour to have you join us, an honour."

And then in brackets, he had a special message for returning showrunner Russell T Davies, adding: "Russell, get on that phone now!!"

While we can only dream what a Gatwa-Boyega Doctor Who episode would entail, it's nice to see a nod of approval from the new Doctor himself.

Gatwa came top of TV 100 2022, saying he was "very pleased" when chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, adding: "Being recognised for anything is just bloody lovely, isn't it? Let alone being on the RadioTimes.com TV 100 list. TV is on fire at the moment and so to top the list as well feels extra cool."

Pulled together with the help of TV executives from the likes of the BBC, Netflix and more, the annual list celebrates the greatest stars in the entertainment industry. Gatwa joins a list of winners that includes Michaela Coel, Olivia Colman and Russell T Davies.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

