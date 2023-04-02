Gatwa will take over the reins of the TARDIS in the coming months and has been recently spotted filming in Wales with new companion Ruby Sunday (played by Millie Gibson).

BBC's Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore has praised RadioTimes.com's TV 100 winner, Ncuti Gatwa, while also dropping a tantalising teaser of what we can expect from the star's 2023 debut on Doctor Who .

Commending Gatwa on his TV 100 placement, Moore told RadioTimes.com: "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism. He's a striking and fearless actor whose talent and energy are boundless."

Teasing what's to come, she added: "From what I've seen so far – no spoilers – he's going to set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures when he takes charge of the TARDIS."

Gatwa's casting was announced on 8th May 2022, becoming Jodie Whittaker's successor on the long-running sci-fi.

Speaking at the time of his casting, Gatwa said: "There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared.

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same.

"Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground.

"The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

As for how filming's going, Gatwa told RadioTimes.com: "Filming is going great. Was a tough start as I was doing doing Sex Education and Doctor Who at the same time for two months at the beginning but now that Sex Ed is wrapped and I'm just in Doctor it has been so much fun having full reign to explore and find the character.

"It truly is the funnest role and the action never stops. Their world is constantly in motion and that is so exciting to play. Each week there is a new adventure too! I’m very lucky to get to work with Russell and his scripts. I'm very, very lucky."

