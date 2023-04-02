The annual event sees industry experts and executives come together to name the 100 individuals who have made the greatest impact on entertainment over the calendar year.

Ncuti Gatwa has revealed that juggling commitments to Netflix's Sex Education and the BBC's Doctor Who was "tough", after topping the RadioTimes.com TV 100 2022 .

Following an extraordinary 12 months in which he was revealed to be the Fifteenth Doctor, Gatwa has emerged as this year's top talent, telling RadioTimes.com that his intense recent workload hasn't always been easy.

"Filming is going great. [It] was a tough start as I was doing Sex Education and Doctor Who at the same time for two months at the beginning," he explained.

"But now that Sex Ed is wrapped and I'm just in Doctor, it has been so much fun having full rein to explore and find the character. It truly is the funnest role and the action never stops."

Following the enormous success of his hard-hitting LGBTQ+ drama It's a Sin, Russell T Davies made the shock announcement that he would be returning to Doctor Who after more than a decade away.

His latest tenure begins with the 60th anniversary specials, coming later this year, which will reunite former stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate for a special celebration of the long-running sci-fi show.

Gatwa's iteration of The Doctor is expected to step in towards the end of the three-part storyline, before taking centre stage in the upcoming Doctor Who season 14, which is a co-production with Disney Plus.

He added: "Their world is constantly in motion and that is so exciting to play. Each week there is a new adventure too! I'm very lucky to get to work with Russell and his scripts. Very, very lucky."

Meanwhile, fans will be bidding farewell to the actor's Sex Education character, Eric Effiong, in the show's upcoming fourth season, as Gatwa announced on social media it was his final performance for the acclaimed teen comedy-drama.

