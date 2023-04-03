Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the final instalment in the iconic franchise and is set to be released this summer on Friday 30th June . Yes, that is a staggering 15 years since Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull hit the big screen, and more than four decades since the first film in the franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Indiana Jones is making its anticipated return to Cannes Film Festival this year, 15 years after the last film in the franchise graced our screens – talk about further adding to the anticipation for what is set to be a major year for Indiana Jones fans everywhere.

However, it will be getting an initial outing at the film festival on Thursday 18th May, where it will have its world premiere.

The final film will see Harrison Ford reprise his lead role as the legendary archaeologist where he will be joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays his on-screen goddaughter Helena, meaning he won't be the only hero this time around.

Speaking about the Cannes news announcement, director James Mangold said: "In 1995, I was honoured to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director's Fortnite. 28 years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle.

"My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!"

Of course, the rest of us will have to wait until the end of June to finally cast our eyes over the film, but Cannes will certainly prompt a slew of critics and reviews which will set the tone for the film's reception later.

Here's to crossing our fingers for this film franchise to head out with a bang, especially since we'll be seeing Indy take on his recurring villains – the Nazis. The new film takes place in 1969 during the height of the space race between the Soviet Union and the United States.

Speaking with Empire magazine, the film's co-screenwriter Jez Butterworth previously said: "The simple fact is that the moon-landing program was run by a bunch of ex-Nazis. How ‘ex’ they are is the question. And it gets up Indy’s nose…"

He continued: "It’s not just that the model of what a hero is has completely changed. It’s not just that they’re looking for something where there’s nothing up there – it’s like Reno without the gambling, or whatever his line is. But the people that are behind it are, you know, his sworn enemies."

The new film also boasts one hell of a cast, with Ford and Waller-Bridge being joined by Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).

Although Steven Spielberg directed the first four films in the franchise, this new film is being directed by James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari) with Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released in cinemas on Friday 30th June. Visit our Film hub for the latest news and features. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

