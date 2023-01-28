The Hollywood Reporter claims that a new TV series based on the popular video game franchise – which has already been adapted for the big screen on three occasions – is currently in the development stages, with Waller-Bridge attached to write the scripts.

Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge is working on a new Tomb Raider reboot as part of her deal with Amazon, according to reports.

It is understood that Waller-Bridge is not planning to star in the series, but she will also serve as an executive producer alongside Amazon's former head of comedy and drama Ryan Andolina, and former head of overall deals Amanda Greenblatt.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Lead character Lara Croft has previously been played in live-action projects by Angeline Jolie and Alicia Vikander, with the former starring in two films in 2001 and 2003 and the latter taking on the role for the 2018 reboot, while Camilla Luddington, Keeley Hawes, and Minnie Driver have all voiced the character in a number of games.

There had initially been plans for Vikander to reprise the role in a sequel to the 2018 film, with writer Amy Jump having completed a script under the working title Tomb Raider: Obsidian and Kill List's Ben Wheatley signing on to direct before that pair were replaced by Lovecraft Country's Misha Green.

However, it was announced last year that the follow-up was no longer going ahead – presumably paving the way for this new small-screen reboot.

Interestingly, this isn't the only project concerning an adventuring archaeologist to which Waller-Bridge is currently attached – she's set to star in a key role in the upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, playing the titular hero's goddaughter Helena Shaw.

More like this

She also has a number of other projects in the works at Prime Video after she renewed her ongoing deal with the streamer last year, including an adaptation of Claudia Lux''s 2022 thriller novel Sign Here and a mystery series that was greenlit last March.

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on this week.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.