The Yellowstone franchise began with the eponymous series, set in the present day and starring Kevin Costner, which follows the Dutton family; owners of one of the largest ranches in Montana.

The Yellowstone universe will continue to grow as a second season of prequel series 1923 has been confirmed, with A-list stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren returning in the lead roles.

The show has been an enormous success, prompting creator Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water) to produce two prequels – 1883 and 1923 – exploring earlier generations of the Dutton family and the struggles they faced.

After 1883 was revealed to be a limited series, thus wrapping up after just a single season, it was unclear whether 1923 would have a similarly short lifespan.

Fortunately for fans, that proved not to be the case, with Paramount+ ordering a second season of the prequel, following impressive viewership throughout its initial run.

Yellowstone: 1923 broke records in its debut, with the premiere attracting 7.4 million viewers to become the most-watched premiere on a US cable channel last year.

The large audience was likely drawn in by a combination of loyalty to the cinematic Western and intrigue at the high-profile stars, with Ford and Mirren rarely committing to regular television roles.

The acclaimed stars said they were keen to work with each other again, having previously met while starring in 1986 drama The Mosquito Coast.

"I think we’re both a bit more achey [since then]," said Mirren (via The Hollywood Reporter). "We loved working together then, but we were very different.

"He was a huge movie star and I was sort of comparatively unknown. There was a big difference in our status. I’ve caught up a little bit, luckily."

Ford added: "I have been very satisfied and encouraged and challenged by the work at hand. We have another season, I hope, to get to know this character and see him in different circumstances. But I’m having a great time. I’m really enjoying it."

