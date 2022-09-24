Will there be a season 3 of The Secrets She Keeps?

The psychological thriller, which was originally based on the novel of the same name by Michael Robotham, has proved hugely popular with UK audiences, and stars Downton Abbey actress Laura Carmichael alongside Pennyworth’s Jessica De Gouw.

The second season of The Secrets She Keeps has wrapped up its run on BBC One in the UK , continuing the first season’s trait of pulling off multiple shocking reveals and plot twists.

A second season at one point seemed unlikely due to the first wrapping up the book’s original plot – however, with the storylines now having passed that point, anything is possible, and after a shocking cliffhanger ending a third season certainly could be on the cards.

But has the series been officially recommissioned? Read on for everything you need to know about The Secrets She Keeps season 3.

Has The Secrets She Keeps been renewed for season 3?

BBC/Lingo Pictures Pty Ltd/Create NSW/Screen Australia

The Secrets She Keeps season 3 hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but given that the second season ended on a cliffhanger there is certainly the potential for more.

The series is commissioned by Australian channel Network 10, meaning that any news of a green light would come from them. It’s only been a matter of weeks since the second season wrapped up in Australia, so there’s still plenty of time for the show to be officially recommissioned, and we’ll keep this page updated as and when we get any news.

When would The Secrets She Keeps season 3 be released?

BBC/Lingo Pictures Pty Ltd/Create NSW/Screen Australia

It’s hard to say just when a third season of The Secrets She Keeps would debut, given further episodes are yet to be confirmed. The second season arrived a full two years after the first, but this may have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We would expect that the earliest a third season could arrive would be in around a year’s time, meaning we could potentially see new episodes in Autumn 2023. However, watch this space, as we’ll keep this page updated as and when any more concrete news emerges.

The Secrets She Keeps cast – who would be back for season 3?

BBC/Lingo Pictures Pty Ltd/Create NSW/Screen Australia

If The Secrets She Keeps does return for a third season, we would expect all of the central cast from season 2 to return, except for Todd Lasance who plays Jack, as his character died during season 2. Jessica De Gouw and Laura Carmichael would surely have to return as the central duo, as would Ryan Corr as Simon.

Here’s a full list of who we would expect to be back for a third season of The Secrets She Keeps:

Jessica De Gouw as Meghan Shaughnessy

Laura Carmichael as Agatha Fyfle

Ryan Corr as Simon Beecher

Miranda Frangou as Lorelei

Cariba Heine as Grace

Is there a trailer for The Secrets She Keeps season 3?

There isn’t a trailer available for The Secrets She Keeps season 3 just yet but we’ll keep this page updated as and when any new footage because available. For now, you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 right here.

The Secrets She Keeps seasons 1-2 are available now on BBC iPlayer now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

