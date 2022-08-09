Jessica De Gouw and Laura Carmichael return to star in the show about two women whose lives became intertwined in a dark and complex set of circumstances.

Australian thriller series The Secrets She Keeps is back for a second season, with the new episodes airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The new season sees a number of the supporting cast return as well, although one big change is that Jack Shaughnessy actor Michael Dorman has been recast with Home and Away's Todd Lasance.

But who else is in the cast and who do they play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Secrets She Keeps.

Jessica De Gouw plays Meghan Shaughnessy

Jessica De Gouw as Meghan in The Secrets She Keeps. BBC/Lingo Pictures Pty Ltd/Create NSW/Screen Australia

Who is Meghan Shaughunessy? Meghan is a successful blogger and mother of three whose life got upended by Agatha in season 1. Meghan is now trying to move on, but is being hounded by a journalist for information about what happened with Agatha.

Where have I seen Jessica De Gouw before? De Gouw has appeared in the series Pennyworth, Arrow and the Jonathan Rhys Meyers show Dracula, while she also appeared in an episode of The Crown.

Laura Carmichael plays Agatha Fyfle

Laura Carmichael as Agatha in The Secrets She Keeps. BBC/Lingo Pictures Pty Ltd/Create NSW/Screen Australia

Who is Agatha Fyfle? In season 1, Agatha approached Meghan and integrated herself within her life by faking a pregnancy. She was actually not pregnant and was out to steal Meghan's baby. At the end of season 1 she was sent to prison, and at the start of season 2 it's time for her to be tried in court.

Where have I seen Laura Carmichael before? Carmichael played Lady Edith Crawley in Downton Abbey and its film follow-ups, while she has also had roles in Marcella and the Gary Oldman spy film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Todd Lasance plays Jack Shaughnessy

Todd Lasance as Jack in The Secrets She Keeps. BBC/Lingo Pictures Pty Ltd/Create NSW/Screen Australia

Who is Jack Shaughnessy? Jack is Meghan's husband, who in season 1 was found to have been having an affair.

Where have I seen Todd Lasance before? Lasance is best known for playing Aden Jefferies in Australian soap Home and Away, while he has also appeared in The Flash, The Vampire Diaries and Michael B Jordan film Without Remorse.

Ryan Corr plays Simon Beecher

Ryan Corr as Simon in The Secrets She Keeps. BBC/Lingo Pictures Pty Ltd/Create NSW/Screen Australia

Who is Simon Beecher? Simon is a man who Meghan was having an affair with in season 1, and who may be the father of her youngest child.

Where have I seen Ryan Corr before? Corr has an upcoming role as Ser Harwin 'Breakbones' Strong in House of the Dragon and he has previously appeared in series including Bloom, Cleverman and Banished.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Miranda Frangou plays Lorelei

Miranda Frangou as Lorelei in The Secrets She Keeps. BBC/Lingo Pictures Pty Ltd/Create NSW/Screen Australia

Who is Lorelei? Lorelei is an ambitious young journalist who is hounding Meghan for information about what happened between her and Agatha.

Where have I seen Miranda Frangou before? Frangou recently played Tommy's gilfriend Nell in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, while she also had a role in the series Troppo.

Cariba Heine plays Grace

Cariba Heine as Grace in The Secrets She Keeps. BBC/Lingo Pictures Pty Ltd/Create NSW/Screen Australia

Who is Grace? Grace is Meghan's sister.

Where have I seen Cariba Heine before? Heine has recently played Ebony Harding in Home and Away and Peyton Lane in Kiefer Sutherland drama Designated Survivor.

The Secrets She Keeps season 2 starts on BBC One on 13th August 2022 and season 1 is available on BBC iPlayer now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.