However, the supernatural drama, which follows a teenage girl living in the small town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, whose life is dramatically altered when she falls in love with a mysterious vampire, originally aired on The CW in the US, and belongs to Warner Bros and CBS – and not Netflix.

Based on the book series of the same name by LJ Smith, The Vampire Diaries was an instant sensation when it landed on our screens back in 2009, and has maintained an ever-growing fanbase thanks to its inclusion on Netflix .

And with contracts having run their course, the title has been wiped from Netflix in various regions already.

But what fans really want to know is: will The Vampire Diaries be leaving Netflix UK?

Read on for everything you need to know about when and why The Vampire Diaries is leaving Netflix.

Is The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix UK

Netflix has confirmed to RadioTimes.com that The Vampire Diaries will not be leaving Netflix UK.

The series did depart Netflix UK back in November 2022, but was relicensed in February 2021. Phew.

Update: The Vampire Diaries has returned to Netflix UK/IE, if that's your kind of thing ✌️ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 1, 2021

When the license will expire is unknown.

Why is The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix?

It’s bad news for fans of The Vampire Diaries: we’re slowly coming to the end of The CW era on Netflix.

While for years the streaming service has been home for the network’s original series, that all began to change when the channel’s parent companies — ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia — developed their own streaming platforms and decided to end their partnership with Netflix.

As a result, new CW original series that premiered after the deal came to an end in 2019 can be found on WarnerMedia’s own streaming service, HBO Max.

However, due to Netflix’s five-year clause in the contract, which stipulated that every CW show that lands on Netflix must remain there for half a decade after the final season lands, any series that made its debut prior to the end of the deal will remain on Netflix until its time is up.

Is The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix US?

The Vampire Diaries is set to leave Netflix in the US at some point in 2022, but a date is yet to be confirmed.

But fans in the US needn’t worry, for there will still be other options to watch the supernatural drama.

Fans can also purchase full seasons or individual episodes of The Vampire Diaries on Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu and Google Play.

When is The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix?

Given that the eighth and final season of The Vampire Diaries was added to Netflix’s library on March 2017, the series is slated to leave the Netflix library on March 8th 2022, though licensing agreements do of course vary for different regions.

All eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries were removed from Netflix Australia, Netflix Germany and Netflix Switzerland back in January 2022. Netflix Canada lost the show in October 2018.

Meanwhile, Netflix viewers in the Netherlands will have to say goodbye to The Vampire Diaries on 31st May 2022, and fans in Belgium on 18th March 2022.

Vampire Diaries-fans komt tezamen en druk gezamenlijk op play voor de Lang Gevreesde Laatste Marathon! pic.twitter.com/Ch7o9sM4qc — Netflix NL (@NetflixNL) March 12, 2021

It’s not the only Warner Brothers show leaving Netflix in some region as HBO Max continues its global rollout. Friends also made its departure from various Netflix regions in early 2022.