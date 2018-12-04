Chandler, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Ross and Monica WILL be there for you throughout next year, with Netflix confirming on Twitter they’re not going on a break with the show in the new year.

The US Netflix account also reassured fans using a pic of this classic Friends moment...

However, those with a trained unagi may sense a danger in the wording “throughout 2019”, indicating Netflix can’t guarantee the show will remain on their platform in 2020, possibly due to WarnerMedia’s upcoming on-demand service.

Basically, don’t count (Mississippily or otherwise) on Friends staying on Netflix in a few years’ time.

However, if the worst happens, UK viewers can PIVOT over to Channel 5 to watch Friends, with the broadcaster airing double bills every weekday. As Joey might say, the whole panic has been a complete moo point.