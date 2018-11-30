Cherry-picking the more comic moments of the Harry Potter franchise (there’s no Sirius death scene here, folks), YouTuber SunnyVids introduces each of the actors with their very own Friends-style montage.

Main players Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint lead the video, but Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) are there for you too – alongside Potter villain Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy).

The Harry Potter cast have remained friends through the years (Getty)

And it seems the cast of the Harry Potter series really and truly are the best of Friends, with actors in the franchise supporting each other’s work.

More like this

When Lynch appeared in the American version of Strictly Come Dancing (called Dancing with the Stars) franchise author JK Rowling, as well as Felton and Watson, all publicly backed her to win.

Watson and Felton were also spotted hanging out together after she came to visit him in California.

“We love a Potter reunion,” Felton told RadioTimes.com ahead of the release of his YouTube Premium series, Origin.

“I saw Daniel (Radcliffe) a few weeks ago in New York. I just see them when I can. I think Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown, is performing in London so I might go and see her show. Matt Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Bonnie (Ginny Weasley), they live out in America right now, so I hang out with them quite a bit.”

Advertisement

Looks like the Friends of the Potter franchise will always be there for each other.